33-year-old WWE star details Triple H's treatment of women and the division under his regime

Triple H's WWE regime has generally garnered positive reactions from the audience as the product is driven by long-term storytelling. Recently, Chelsea Green addressed how The Game treats women and the division in the promotion.

The previous regime arguably made several questionable decisions about the women's division in the Stamford-based promotion. However, that's not been the case with the Triple H-led management, which came into power in 2022 and took over the creative process.

In an interview with The Sports Agent, the inaugural Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, was asked about the biggest difference between the two regimes. Green refrained from speaking about the previous era, but she gave stars from the past generation their flowers. She also spoke highly of Triple H, mentioning that The Game made women feel safe and equal to men.

"If we're talking about Vince [McMahon] vs. Triple H, we're also talking about the Attitude Era vs. the now. We're talking about Divas vs. Women, and we're talking about Trish Stratus vs. me (...) I can't speak on what their era was like because I wasn't there. But now, in this new era, I come to work, I love my job, I feel safe, and I feel supported. Triple H makes women, specifically, feel absolutely equal to men. We're out there main eventing WrestleMania, something unfortunately the previous era didn't get to experience, but they did set the table for us. Now, we're sitting and enjoying these amazing meals, and I couldn't be happier," Green said. (From 38:00 to 39:06)

Chelsea Green returned to WWE under Triple H's regime

In 2023, Chelsea Green made a surprise appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble match and set a new record. The 33-year-old WWE star became a staple on Monday Night RAW under Triple H's regime and teamed up with Piper Niven following Sonya Deville's injury.

After having a stellar run as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

Chelsea Green has been representing the company on various platforms worldwide. She recently defended her title against Michin on WWE SmackDown, and it'll be interesting to see what's next for her.

