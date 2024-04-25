33-year-old WWE star was fined for his actions on RAW & his reaction has disgusted Adam Pearce; star's future uncertain

Things went very wrong very fast during WWE RAW this week, and Adam Pearce was forced to fine a star. However, the star's reaction has left the General Manager even more disgusted.

Ludwig Kaiser took a secret signal from Gunther during this week's episode of WWE RAW to attack his teammate, Giovanni Vinci. The star was kicked out of Imperium because his rejection was so forceful that he might be on the shelf for a few weeks. The two lost a match against The New Day this week, which led to Gunther walking out on them, but not before stopping in front of Ludwig.

Kaiser then got in the ring and helped Vinci out. It appeared that he was going to help him to the back, but instead, he threw him against the ring and savagely beat him down. As if that was not enough, when he was separated and walking away after the officials got involved, he rushed back and hit Vinci's head with a dropkick against the steel steps.

After the match, Adam Pearce fined Ludwig Kaiser for his actions and asked him to bring his checkbook to his office. The 33-year-old star didn't object at all and instead said that it was worth it.

"Money well spent. See you there."

This reaction left Pearce disgusted, and he made it known with his one-word reaction: "Disgusting."

Meanwhile, Giovanni Vinci's WWE future is uncertain.

Giovanni Vinci is no longer a part of Imperium after the vicious attack on WWE RAW

Ludwig Kaiser made it clear that Vinci was not part of Imperium anymore, and it's been further confirmed by Gunther since then.

Ludwig's dropkick was vicious enough that Vinci might not be active in wrestling anytime soon. Even if he is, his future seems uncertain.

It remains to be seen if he feuds with Kaiser or is drafted to a different brand in the upcoming Draft.