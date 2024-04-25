Gunther potentially sent secret message that led to betrayal during RAW; another WWE star already knew

Gunther may have sent a secret message that fans missed during WWE RAW, leading to the betrayal no one saw coming.

Giovanni Vinci was assaulted by Ludwig Kaiser after a loss on RAW this week. Gunther is making changes in how things are happening within his faction in WWE. He didn't have the best time at WrestleMania, finally losing his Intercontinental title.

Fans expected him to go after the title again, even though he's lost it. The star's record reign has been seen as one of the best in WWE history. However, on RAW, he announced he'd be going after the King of the Ring.

The Austrian star was interrupted by The New Day, who went on to challenge the Imperium to a tag team match. The New Day won the bout, with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci suffering a loss. Vinci has been the one pinned for Imperium quite a few times in the past, and Gunther has always shown impatience. The former IC champion walked out furious after they lost on RAW, and Ludwig soon after attacked Vinci.

It was clear they were done with Vinci. The attack left him almost unable to move. However, there was a moment before that when The Ring General stood opposite Kaiser after their loss as if asking him what he was going to do.

It was after this that Kaiser went into the ring as if pretending to be friends with Vinci before assaulting him. This was the moment he potentially sent the secret message.

This was further backed up when Kaiser went backstage and addressed the former champion, who was standing there. He said that he had told him that he'd deal with it. This indicated that they had previously had conversations about throwing Vinci out of the group. Gunther also nodded and smiled, looking very happy.

Gunther spoke about throwing out the weak link of Imperium, Giovanni Vinci

The Ring General confirmed earlier today that Giovanni Vinci had been thrown out of Imperium.

He posted a full video of the segment surrounding the attack by Kaiser and wrote an ominous caption:

"out with the weak link"

Having moved on from the Intercontinental Championship picture, it remains to be seen what's next for the Austrian star and his group.