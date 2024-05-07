33-year-old WWE star guarantees title change in less than 24 hours

WWE is in the midst of a new era and recently finalized the results of the annual Draft. We've got exciting new match-ups to look forward to on both RAW and SmackDown, but it's the third brand that may make the most noise this week.

Several NXT Superstars made their way to the main roster during the draft, leaving quite a few spots to fill. In recent years, WWE has placed main roster acts on the Tuesday night show in an effort to boost ratings and ensure the fresh crop of talent are ready for the big stage. Becky Lynch, New Day, Baron Corbin, and more have done so, with all three managing to win gold during their excursions.

Tonight, a recently drafted SmackDown Superstar could be walking away with a title of her own. Chelsea Green was revealed last week to be the next challenger for NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Green took to Twitter this morning, raving about her exciting life while promising a title change tonight.

Chelsea Green could win her first singles WWE Title tonight

While she's been quite successful both in and outside of WWE, racking up several tag titles and a TNA Knockouts World Championship to boot, Chelsea Green has never held a singles title in the promotion. Tonight, she has the opportunity to change that.

As mentioned before, Green won't be the first main roster Superstar to take an excursion to NXT and end up with gold. To do so would put her in the same discussion as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Finn Balor, and more.

With Roxanne Perez in the middle of her second reign as NXT Champion, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Green steal it tonight.

