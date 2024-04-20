33-year old WWE star reacts sadly to Jinder Mahal’s release

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green took to her social media account on Saturday (April 20) to react to Jinder Mahal's official release from the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE made a line of talent cuts yesterday with one of the most notable names to exit the company being Indian-Canadian superstar Jinder Mahal. The Maharaja had spent a long time working for the company after rejoining the WWE in 2016 and making a considerable mark during his second run.

Many fans were surprised to see the former champion announce his departure, as he claimed he was quitting. However, it was later revealed that the company had parted ways with Mahal.

Chelsea Green took to social media to react to Jinder's post and express her sadness over the situation.

Expand Tweet

Apart from Jinder, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut also parted ways with Veer Mahaan, Xia Li, Xyon Quinn, and Sanga. It will be interesting to see how The Modern Day Maharaja will now pivot his wrestling career moving forward after his release.

WWE also released Jinder Mahal's faction, Indus Sher

Jinder Mahal's short-lived faction in World Wrestling Entertainment, Indus Sher, which included Veer Mahaan and Sanga, was released as a collective. Mahal had been spending most of his time off TV, with one of his last appearances coming during the World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins on the January 15th, 2024 episode of Monday Night RAW.

The former WWE Champion delivered a gutsy performance but ultimately came up short against The Visionary. The former champion also featured in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal ahead of WrestleMania XL. His Indus Sher stablemates, Veer Mahaan and Sanga, have also been released. The duo's final tag-team match in WWE was staged on the March 18, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, where they lost to Awesome Truth.

Mahaan broke his silence regarding his exit from the company with a cryptic post on his Twitter/X account.

"When it comes to the honor and respect of Indians, sacrifice comes first. Goodbye WWE!" posted Veer Mahaan.

Expand Tweet

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, and Sanga the best of luck in their future endeavors.