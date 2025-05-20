Chad Gable revealed some shocking and upsetting news tonight on WWE RAW. It seems a top star's career is over once and for all after a recent attack.

When he returned to WWE, Rusev focused on Alpha Academy, seeming intent on making them see things his way. He attacked Otis and started a feud with the entire group. He ended up facing Otis, where the star came off decidedly badly. He was put in the Accolade and hurt after numerous attacks and had to be taken away by the medical team, while Akira Tozawa was also out of action.

While Akira Tozawa is now medically cleared and ready to face the star next week on RAW, Chad Gable came out to reveal the shocking news that Otis' career is over. The 33-year-old star was apparently so severely hurt that he had to stop wrestling. Chad Gable also said that Tozawa's wrestling career would end next week.

"Ha! You are going to need a lot more than luck. Rusev is going to end your career just like he did to that clown Otis. Frankly, it's going to be nice to see Alpha Academy put down for good," Gable said.

Tozawa and Maxxine were furious after he said it, clearly ready to defend their friend.

