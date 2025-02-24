33-year-old WWE star all set to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE WrestleMania 41 is steadily drawing closer, which has fans speculating about who will be challenging the reigning champions. According to a Hall of Famer, one particular star could be the one to face Rhea Ripley.

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, six stars will square off at the Elimination Chamber match to decide who will be going up against Rhea. While all the names have more than enough talent to take the win, Teddy Long thinks that Liv Morgan will be the one to go ahead.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy stated:

"I would like to see Liv Morgan." [11:43 onwards]

Veteran journalist Bill Apter also added to the comment and talked about Alexa Bliss potentially being the challenger at WrestleMania.

"Liv makes a lot of sense. They are really pushing Roxanne Perez very highly now. But I think the fans want to see Alexa Bliss in that position. I am gonna go out on a limb and I am gonna say it's gonna be Alexa Bliss. The fans' reaction to her in the last two weeks has been incredibly explosive." [12:10 onwards]

Bill Apter had previously talked about the WWE star making it to WrestleMania

According to Bill Apter, Alexa Bliss being booked to face Rhea Ripley could be done simply for the shock factor.

Speaking on an episode of Smack Talk, the legendary journalist talked about how Alexa could be a good pick, considering her popularity among fans. He said:

"I'm gonna get thumbs down because they're gonna say there's no way for her to go against Rhea Ripley," Apter said. "The fans are so enamored with Alexa Bliss at this point. That little girl. I could see them actually doing this with Alexa Bliss, but it's not gonna happen. It's gonna be either Roxanne Perez or Liv Morgan, but I think Alexa Bliss is what the shock would be if she won it because no one's calling it for her." [1:59 – 2:36]

It remains to be seen what is next for Alexa Bliss down the line.

