33-year-old WWE star takes a hilarious shot at Santos Escobar; sides with Kevin Owens after SmackDown

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Kevin Owens in action against Santos Escobar to determine the number one contender to face Logan Paul at Royal Rumble for the United States Championship.

The 39-year-old star betrayed Rey Mysterio a few weeks ago on the blue brand show and sent him packing for a significant time. Meanwhile, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro cut the cords with Escobar for backstabbing the Hall of Famer.

The team Los Lotharios (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) joined forces with Escobar by the end of 2023. During the January 5, 2024, episode of SmackDown, Carrillo and Garza accompanied the 39-year-old star during his contest with KO. However, Del Toro and Wilde crashed the party as the action spilled toward the ramp.

Following a hard-hitting bout, Owens picked up the win over Santos Escobar to face Paul for the US title at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega was more than thrilled to watch the 39-year-old star suffer defeat. Taking to social media, the 33-year-old star took a hilarious shot at Escobar, reminding him of the results of the match on SmackDown. Vega also stated that The Prizefighter is on the "Real LWO" side.

"So @FightOwensFight is our new fave, seems like he’s on the side of the REAL LWO. L W Owens. I like it. Hey @EscobarWWE how did that loss feel? Was it as good for you as it was for me to watch it? 😂 #FirstLadyOfLWO 🇵🇷 🇲🇽," Vega wrote.

Check out the female star's tweet below:

Logan Paul shared a four-word message after Kevin Owens punched him on WWE SmackDown

After KO defeated Escobar on SmackDown, the United States Champion decided to trash talk and insult his upcoming opponent.

However, the former Universal Champion was having none of it and delivered a massive knockout punch to Logan Paul ahead of the title bout at Royal Rumble.

The Maverick addressed on social media about Owens' strike that knocked him out on Friday Night SmackDown.

"He actually got me," he wrote.

You can check Paul's message here.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Santos Escobar following his alliance with Carrillo and Garza.

