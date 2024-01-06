Logan Paul's four-word reaction after cheap shot on WWE SmackDown

Logan Paul found himself flat on the ground on WWE SmackDown when he crossed the line with Kevin Owens. The United States Champion addressed the punch to his social media handle.

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown started with the final match of the United States Championship tournament to crown Paul's next challenger. Kevin Owens beat Santos Escobar while Paul looked on from the commentary desk.

After the match, Paul congratulated Owens and called himself "the greatest United States Champion in history." He ridiculed the idea of a Canadian winning the US Title and explained why it wouldn't happen. KO had heard enough and knocked him out with a punch. The social media star has taken to his Instagram handle to address the strike that knocked him out.

"He actually got me," Logan Paul wrote.

You can check out the punch and its outcome here.

Has Kevin Owens ever faced Logan Paul?

The former Universal Champion and The Maverick have never gone one-on-one in WWE. However, the two met when the latter accompanied Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37.

At The Show of Shows, Owens beat Zayn. Logan Paul got into the ring to congratulate Owen while angering Sami. Once the latter went to the back, Paul tried to shake KO's hand, but The Prizefighter hit him with the Stunner, laying him out in the ring.

At Royal Rumble later this month, Kevin Owens will be the first WWE Superstar to challenge Paul for the United States Championship. The social media star has been champion for over two months and hasn't defended the title since winning it from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel.

It will be interesting to see the two superstars against each other. The WWE Universe can expect a physical match that will surely be entertaining.

Who will walk out of the Royal Rumble with the United States Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

