33-year-old WWE star takes a shot at Becky Lynch for not appearing at major event

Becky Lynch won't be present at an upcoming major WWE event. The star notified her fans on Twitter in a heartbreaking post, letting them know about her situation and the circumstances behind it. Now, she's been the target of another wrestler taking a shot at her, as Grayson Waller mocked her.

One day before the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India, Becky Lynch announced that she would not be able to make it there. Although she was advertised and had been traveling there, her passport had a tear. This led to her not being allowed to board the plane.

The star also sent a heartfelt apology for the incident, letting fans know what had happened.

Now, Grayson Waller has seemingly taken a shot at her by making fun of her apology post. He said that he didn't like Boston and then wished he had torn his passport before getting on the plane to go there as well.

"Boston sucks. I wish I tore my passport before I got on the plane coming here," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

This was in a clear reference to Lynch's tweet.

For now, Becky Lynch has not responded, but if she does, it will be interesting to see if she takes it in good humor.

Do you want the two stars to engage in social media banter? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.