33-year-old WWE star teases a SmackDown appearance from The Rock

The Rock recently appeared on The Pat McAfee show ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Taking to Twitter, Top Dolla teased a SmackDown appearance from The Great One.

It has been a few years since the Hollywood superstar last wrestled for WWE. Earlier this year, there were rumors of him possibly returning to the squared circle for a huge clash against Roman Reigns.

Taking to Twitter, Dolla teased the possibility of The Rock appearing on tonight's episode of SmackDown. The show will feature 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena, who will be appearing on the back of a big victory at Superstar Spectacle in India:

"Unrelated… #SmackDown is in Denver @TheRock," wrote Dolla

The Rock recently praised the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the biggest box office attraction for WWE. He has already surpassed 1,000 days as the Universal Champion and has dominated as the Undisputed Champion.

The Tribal Chief was recently praised by The Rock. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The Great One claimed that his fellow Anoa'i family member will be on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. He said:

"We had a year to really think about this. So the North Star thought was, 'Okay, let's not do something good. Let's not do something great. Let's do something unprecedented. What can we create for the fans that has never been done before?' A match? Great. Roman? Incredible athlete. He's gonna be on Mount Rushmore. Super handsome, good dude, my cousin, family. Amazing."

Reigns is currently on the back of a successful title defense against Jey Uso, whom he defeated at this year's SummerSlam premium live event.

The Head of the Table is currently taking time off from WWE programming but is expected to return in October.

