33-year-old WWE star turning babyface and dethroning Nia Jax is a "no brainer," says Vince Russo

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes a popular 33-year-old star should turn babyface and dethrone Nia Jax. The star being referred to is Chelsea Green.

Green's first stint with World Wrestling Entertainment lasted for around three years between 2018 and 2021. After wrestling for different promotions and the independent scene, the star returned to the Triple H-led company in 2023 and has since adopted one of the most hilarious on-screen gimmicks ever.

The 33-year-old has won the Women's Tag Team Championship once since returning. However, Chelsea's booking has not been the best lately. Many fans want the company to change that by putting a major singles title on her soon.

Trending

Vince Russo recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the company for Chelsea Green's current booking. Russo believes that Green should turn babyface to dethrone Nia Jax as the WWE Women's Champion.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out his tweet below:

"At what point do we stop fooling around and put the Woman's Title on @ImChelseaGreen. C'mon, bro, time after time you put the belt on people you deem "deserves it", Bailey, Zane, etc., but not Chelsea? Bro . . . no brainer. Put her in there with a heel, Nia, and you're looking at a huge babyface. Are you not seeing that?" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

WWE will recognize fans' love for Chelsea Green sooner or later; believes Dutch Mantell

During an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell talked about fans' love for Chelsea Green despite WWE not pushing her properly.

Mantell also mentioned that the Triple H-led promotion would need to realize people's admiration for Green sooner or later.

"People love her (Chelsea Green) anyway. You can’t deny that. WWE fights it, but they won’t fight it long. When they put that merchandise out there and it starts selling, her stock will rise," Dutch Mantell said.

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion will put a major singles title on Chelsea Green soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback