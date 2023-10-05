33-year-old WWE Superstar accuses Cody Rhodes of body shaming

A 33-year-old WWE Superstar has accused Cody Rhodes of body shaming.

The American Nightmare will be teaming up with a former rival this Saturday night at Fastlane in Indianapolis. He will be partnering with Jey Uso to battle The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

JD McDonagh has been trying to weasel his way into The Judgment Day for months now. He recently presented Damian Priest with a custom Money in the Bank briefcase as a peace offering and has gone out of his way to try to get on the faction's good side. Cody Rhodes has poked fun at McDonagh several times by pointing out the size of his head and the fact that he resembles a Funko Pop doll.

McDonagh took to his Instagram story today to claim that he doesn't look like the human embodiment of a Funko Pop doll and accused Cody Rhodes of body shaming.

"I thought @americannightmarecody was supposed to be a nice guy??! Body shaming!!," he wrote.

McDonagh disagrees that his head resembles a Funko Pop doll.

Bill Apter believes AEW World Champion MJF would not get the same spot as Cody Rhodes if he signed with WWE

MJF's contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire in January 2024. The AEW World Champion has teased "the bidding war of 2024" several times and has made countless references to WWE on AEW television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, wrestling journalist Bill Apter claimed that MJF would not be given the same spot as Cody Rhodes if he were to sign with the company next year. Bill Apter added that The American Nightmare is a natural fit in WWE, and it could take some time for MJF to become successful in the company.

"Well, this depends now if AEW is willing to lose him. In terms of TV saturation, It's not really a fair game yet because WWE has more TV and streaming outlets than AEW does. I could see Maxwell Jacob Friedman in WWE but I don't think he would be at the level he is at AEW currently. I think they'd have to see if he grows in that spot. Cody was a natural to get into that spot. I don't know if MJF would be the same type as Cody to go right in there and be successful right away." [1:35 - 2:31]

Cody Rhodes battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 but came up short after interference from Solo Sikoa. It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes gets the chance to renew his rivalry against The Tribal Chief down the line.

