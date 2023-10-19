33-year-old WWE Superstar claims The Rock ran away from him backstage at SmackDown

A WWE Superstar has accused The Rock of running away from him during his epic return last month on SmackDown.

The Great One made a shocking appearance during the September 15th edition of SmackDown in Colorado. He interrupted Austin Theory and Pat McAfee as the two were trading words and got a tremendous reaction from the Denver crowd. The Brahma Bull got the entire audience to mock Austin Theory and then hit the former United States Champion with a People's Elbow at the end of the segment.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have become a popular tag team on SmackDown and got an opportunity at the Undisputed Tag Team Championships this past Friday night. During his appearance on WWE's The Bump today, Grayson Waller claimed that he saw The Rock backstage during his return, but the legend ran away from him:

“When he went backstage, he went off running. The Rock didn’t want to see Grayson Waller," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

The Rock almost battled Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania

The Rock stopped by The Pat McAfee Show last month and revealed that he almost faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

There were rumors for months that the dream match between The People's Champion and The Tribal Chief would take place at WrestleMania 39, but it never came to fruition. Cody Rhodes wound up challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania but came up short following interference from Solo Sikoa.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock claimed that the match against Roman Reigns almost happened earlier this year. The legend added that if he were to return to the ring, he would want to give fans something they had never seen before:

“Honestly, brother, it's not the injury that I'm concerned about because that's just part of it, it's just part of the game. You sign up for it. You get hurt. We all get hurt. That's just the way it is. It's not even the schedule because I can control the schedule because I can control the schedule, to a large degree. Me going back to WWE and wrestling a match always comes down to the reason why, and what can we create that's never been done before for the fans. So that's the idea.”

Roman Reigns has been dominant as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but his title reign could be in danger if The Bloodline continues to crumble. It will be fascinating to see which superstar will be the one to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief.

