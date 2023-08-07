33-year-old WWE Superstar says he has "unfinished business" he needs to complete

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller recently opened up about his unsanctioned match against Johnny Gargano at NXT Stand and Deliver. The Australian star stated that he has some unfinished business with the former NXT Champion.

Before being drafted to the main roster, Grayson Waller was not on the best of terms with NXT showrunner Shawn Michaels. The Hall of Famer chose Johnny Gargano to fight against Waller in an unsanctioned match. In the buildup to the feud, Waller even visited Gargano's home. Unfortunately for the Aussie, he could not get the last laugh as the former NXT Champion won the bout.

In a recent interview with WWE Die Woche, Waller talked about the bout and how he couldn't sleep after the loss.

“That hurt, man. That sucked. When you go into an Unsanctioned Match, those matches are not fun. I didn’t sleep that night, I didn’t sleep on the plane home. As [many] horrible things as I said about Johnny Gargano, that guy is legit. That guy is the man in a lot of ways. He made me pay for a lot of the things I said, and I can’t wait to make him regret those decisions day."

He added that he and Gargano have "unfinished business."

"I really hope that’s a match that happens on the main roster one day. I think me and Gargano have unfinished business. I think we need to do it in front of a bigger audience.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Grayson Waller was last seen in action during the Slim Jim Battle Royale at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Aussie star.

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller continues to mock The Rock

His talk show 'The Grayson Waller Effect' has allowed the Aussie to work with some of the biggest stars in WWE, including Edge and AJ Styles. He was also involved in a segment with the 16-time world champion John Cena at Money in the Bank.

Now, Grayson Waller has involved himself in a feud with The Rock. The duo recently had an altercation on Twitter. Later, Waller said he will be more than happy to give Dwayne Johnson "the Grayson Waller rub" and invited him onto the talk show.

From using his catchphrases to mocking his moves in the ring, Waller continues to provoke The Great One. However, the legendary star is yet to respond to the invitation.

It will be interesting to see if The Rock will make his return to WWE to confront Waller in the near future.

What have you made of Grayson Waller's main roster run so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here