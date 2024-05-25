33-year-old WWE Superstar sends out a two-word message after attacking Bayley on SmackDown

A WWE Superstar recently sent out a two-word message to current Women's Champion, Bayley after the recent blue brand show which took place in Saudi Arabia.

On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Role Model faced Chelsea Green in a singles match. The bout started with the former Damage CTRL leader taking several big hits, and after some back and forth, The Role Model finally got a pop-up powerbomb and hit the Rose Plant, thus securing victory.

Following her win, Green's partner, Piper Niven attacked The Role Model and took the latter down with three big sentons. After the attack, Niven took to social media to confess that she felt good after doing that.

"Feels correct (emojis)," wrote Niven.

Check out Piper Niven's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo criticized the current WWE Women's Champion Bayley

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently criticized the current Women's Champion Bayley for her promos.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Russo fired shots at The Role Model as he stated that despite being in the industry for 10 years, the latter hasn't improved much, and still continues to cut promos that look unrealistic.

He detailed:

"What you are seeing on wrestling is a lot of people that went through the training, but bro they don't have 'it.' I mean bro, again I am not meaning to pinpoint people out, I am just telling what's coming immediately to my mind. Bro when you watch a Bayley promo, she should not be at that level after 10 years. And if you are not cutting a believable promo in 10 years, and it sounds like a wrestling promo, you are not good at what you do and you probably shouldn't be doing it. And there are atleast fifty Bayleys running around the WWE right now." [9:02 onwards]

Although The Role Model has secured a win against Chelsea Green tonight, it will be interesting to see if she will pick a feud with Piper Niven too.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback