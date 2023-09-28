33-year-old WWE Superstar whipped in front of his crying family; things go too far

WWE seems to have made it a habit to leave family members of superstars crying when they come to wash their relatives wrestle. That happened again during a recent show where a star was whipped while hanging upside down at one point and then in front of his crying family. The star in question is Eddy Thorpe, who suffered a beating at the hands of Dijak before getting an upset win.

The bout took place on NXT this week as Dijak took on Eddy Thorpe in a strap match, where things went south extremely fast. The contest went outside very soon after the match started. He was taking a beating in front of his family at one point, with his niece crying for him.

Things were made worse by Dijak shouting at her, saying that the beating was dedicated to her. While Thorpe could get the win, it didn't last too long.

Thorpe was hung upside down on the ropes, and Dijak tied his feet to the post with a belt before continuing to whip the star. The referees and other WWE officials had to stop the find before it became too serious, but Thorpe was left hurt.

At this point, Dijak appears to have perfected the art of playing a heel on WWE.

