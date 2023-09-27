We got a great episode of WWE NXT before No Mercy with the final match in the Global Heritage Cup tournament. Trick Williams joined the No.1 Contender's match, looking to secure his first title, while Bron Breakker attacked Baron Corbin tonight on NXT.

Butch def. Joe Coffey

Trick Williams def. Joe Gacy

Baron Corbin def. Josh Briggs

Lucien Price and Bronco Nima def. Hank & Tank

Eddy Thorpe def. Dijak

Thea Hail def. Dani Palmer

Trick Williams def. Axiom, Dragon Lee & Tyler Bate

WWE NXT Results (September 26, 2023): Butch vs. Joe Coffey - Global Heritage Cup Invitational Final Match

Butch got an early takedown and stomped on Coffey's hand before the latter sent him out of the NXT ring. Butch came back and was working on Joe's arm by stomping on it some more and locking in an armbar.

Mark Coffey ran distraction allowing Wolfgang to take Butch out on the apron. Butch sent Coffey outside and hit a big moonsault on all of Gallus before hitting Joe with the Beats of the Bodhran.

Coffey got a big lariat before hitting a powerbomb and a headbutt, but Butch kicked out. Joe put Butch against the steel steps and ran at him, but Butch sidestepped, and Coffey ate the steps. Back in the ring, Butch hit the Bitter End and got the win.

Result: Butch def. Joe Coffey on NXT

Grade: B

Tony D'Angelo and Stacks were at a restaurant when Los Lotharios showed up. Angel and Humberto said that all they were interested in was the tag titles before they headed for dinner.

Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy on NXT

Gacy got a big DDT immediately and got a headlock in before Trick broke out and got some kicks. Gacy tried for a big springboard move, but Trick came in with a running knee strike to the head and picked up the win.

Result: Trick Williams def. Joe Gacy

After the match, Trick was interviewed about Carmelo's upcoming title match, and Williams was visibly annoyed by that. He said Melo would win the title match before adding that he already had a title. It was time for Trick to get his own.

Grade: C

Andre Chase and Duke Hudson were looking for Thea Hail backstage and found her before questioning her and Jacy Jayne's outfit choice.

Josh Briggs vs. Baron Corbin on NXT

Briggs sent Corbin outside early on, but Baron came back with a big slam and got a near fall. Briggs got a near fall before the two were striking each other in the middle of the ring.

The ref somehow got involved in the brawl and took some hits before Cobin used the distraction to hit the End of Days and pick up the win.

Result: Baron Corbin def. Josh Briggs

After the match, Corbin called out Bron Breakker, and the latter walked out and immediately started fighting. Officials and crew came out to stop the fight as we headed for a break.

Grade: B-

Hank & Tank vs. Lucien Price and Bronco Nima (OTM) on NXT

Hank and Tank were in control early on and traded fast tags to isolate Nima in the ring. Price was tagged in and got some big kicks but was almost rolled up by Hank.

The newcomers were in trouble before SCRYPTS ran distraction and allowed Nima and Price to hit their finisher on Hank for the win.

Result: Lucien Price and Bronco Nima def. Hank & Tank

Grade: B-

Backstage on NXT, the lights went out, and we heard fighting in the locker room. When the lights came on, we could see that Blair Davenport had attacked Gigi Dolin.

The Creed Brothers attended dinner with Tony D, Stacks, and Los Lotharios while OTM was on their way after their match.

We had seen Trick Williams head in to see Shawn Michaels earlier, and later, he walked into the locker room to tell Axiom and Tyler Bate that he would be a part of their No. 1 Contender's match tonight.

Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe - Strap Match on NXT

Dijak went outside right as the match started, and Thorpe used the strap to pull him into the ringpost. In the ring, Thorpe tried to take Dijak down, but being the bigger guy, Dijak managed to overpower him.

Thorpe was taking a beating with the belt at ringside in front of his family as Dijak yelled and taunted them. In the ring, Thorpe came back with some big hits with the belt and dropped Dijak before hitting an elbow drop from the middle rope and picking up the win.

Result: Eddy Thorpe def. Dijak

After the match, Dijak hit Thorpe with a big move and set him up on the top rope for a superkick. Thorpe was upside down on the ropes when Dijak tied his feet to the post and hit him with a belt before officials stopped the fight.

Grade: A

Thea Hail vs. Dani Palmer on NXT

Thea had new entrance music and ring gear as she walked out with Jacy Jayne, and we headed for the match.

Palmer got a headlock early, but Thea broke out and got an arm-drag takedown. After a bit of back and forth, Thea got the Kimura Lock in and picked up the win.

Result: Thea Hail def. Dani Palmer

Grade: C

Trick Williams was excited about his win and potential title match backstage, but Melo was too busy to pay attention to him. Trick tried to talk to Melo but then walked out as the latter was on his phone.

Corbin was backstage when Bron attacked him once more.

Axiom vs. Dragon Lee vs. Trick Williams vs. Tyler Bate - NXT North American Championship #1 Contender’s match

Axiom was in control early on and sent Trick outside with a big knee off the apron before Dragon Lee came in with a dive on all three opponents. Lee was caught in a double submission before Axiom joined in and locked in a hold on Trick. Bate broke off the hold as the match continued.

Tyler Bate lifted Lee on his shoulders and hit the airplane spine on Axiom before Trick came back in and broke up the pin. Lee was headed up top, but Bate caught him on the ropes before Axiom came in and hit a huge Spanish Fly on Lee.

Williams managed to send Bate and Lee outside before falling on Axiom and getting a pin off the fluke.

Result: Trick Williams def. Axiom, Dragon Lee & Tyler Bate

Grade: A

OTM attended dinner and said they were only there to learn who would face Tony D and Stacks for the titles. OTM threatened Tony, but the latter brought out a whole squad of goombas.

Tony said that he wanted to face all the teams at No Mercy in a Fatal-Four-Way before they were done with dinner.

Dominik was backstage and said that HBK didn't run NXT; he did before being attacked by Dragon Lee.

Trick caught up with Melo as he was headed to the ring, and Melo said they would both be walking out of No Mercy as champs.

Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov were out next for the match contract signing. Melo wanted to finish it, but Ilja had things to say. Dragunov said that Melo was the wrong man to hold the title, and Melo said that he would prove him wrong by beating him.

Dragunov said that Melo would face 'real pain' at No Mercy before the champ fired back and said that his last win was a fluke. Ilja asked Melo what he would do when he shot his best shot, failing to take Dragunov out.

Melo said being the NXT champ wasn't about endurance and that he wasn't like the others Dragunov beat, like Trick. The two made their signatures and stared each other down in the ring before NXT moved on.

We learned in the closing moments that Dragon Lee would be the special guest referee for Dominik's title match at No Mercy.

We saw Corbin and Bron fighting in the parking lot, and Baron got dropped on the hood of a car. Bron took a low blow before Corbin dropped him on the roof of the exact vehicle. They fought through the wall of HBK's office as NXT went off the air.

