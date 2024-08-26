330 lb WWE star sends Rhea Ripley message ahead of RAW; Judgment Day member Finn Balor responds

A popular WWE Superstar recently took to social media to send a message to Rhea Ripley ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. The star being referred to is Otis.

Since joining World Wrestling Entertainment, Ripley has risen to become one of the biggest faces of the company. She elevated her character to new heights after becoming a part of The Judgment Day. Mami is one of the most dominant female stars in WWE and has won several titles including the Women's World Championship.

Following The Judgment Day's implosion at SummerSlam 2024, The Eradicator and Damian Priest have started a heated feud with Finn Balor's stable. The Terror Twins are also set to team up to face Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan at Bash in Berlin.

Alpha Academy's Otis recently took to social media to send a message to Rhea Ripley. The RAW star posted several photos of him relaxing in the sun alongside his dogs.

"As @rhearipley_wwe said..... GET SUM SUN ☀️ BABES 😎 FRED BEAR posed as Well....," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

This post caught Finn Balor's attention and he left a comment on it. The Judgment Day star was seemingly fascinated by the green pitch in the photo, seemingly wanting to play football (soccer) on it.

"That grass is begging for a ball," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of Balor's comment below:

Screenshot of Finn Balor's comment on Otis' post [Image credits: Alpha Academy star's Instagram]

Tommy Carlucci believes Finn Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day will get controlled by current WWE champion

During an edition of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Tommy Carlucci said that he believed WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan would eventually start controlling Finn Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day.

Carlucci also mentioned that even Dominik Mysterio might not be aware of Morgan's plans.

"I think as the storyline goes on, she's [Liv Morgan] gonna be controlling everything, even Finn. And Finn doesn't even know it that he's being controlled by Liv. That's how smart she is. I think they're really investing in her, and we all know there's an angle here with her and Dom and stuff like that. I don't think she's even smartened up Dom of what she has planned for The Judgment Day. That's what I'm thinking," he said.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Judgment Day's future.

