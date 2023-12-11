330 lbs star breaks silence after having his "meat" smashed at WWE event

Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line in a Fatal Four-Way match at a WWE Live show on December 10, 2023. The bout saw a superstar engage in a painful spot to entertain fans.

The Ring General has held the Intercontinental Championship for 548-plus days. Fans have seen many stars try and fail to dethrone Gunther over the past year. He defended his gold in a Fatal Four-Way match against Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and The Miz at a WWE Live show. The contest entertained the audience, and the champion retained the title after some back-and-forth action.

During a particular spot in the contest, Ricochet tried to take down the 330 lbs Bronson Reed for a pinfall attempt. Reed held his ground and tried not to topple over. However, The Miz saw an opportunity and launched The One and Only into Reed's nether regions.

The former NXT North American Champion broke his silence following the spot. He reacted to a video of the sequence shared on social media by posting the following message:

"Dammit! My MEAT!" tweeted Reed.

The spot was very similar to what fans saw Johnny Gargano do to the big man on NXT last week. Gargano launched Cameron Grimes into Bronson Reed on the show.

The Miz is famous for talking about his testicles on television. He capitalized on the opportunity to hurt his opponent at the WWE Live event, resulting in a hilarious moment.

Vince Russo isn't a big fan of Bronson Reed and Ivar's rivalry on WWE RAW

Bronson Reed and Ivar are currently feuding on WWE RAW. The two have the potential to put on some tremendous heavyweight matches on television.

While they could get a push from the creative team as part of the program, Vince Russo doesn't seem too impressed by them.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Reed and Ivar barely had any character development, affecting their overall work in the ring.

"Why do we want either one of these guys to win or lose, bro? Like, that's the thing, zero character development whatsoever." [45:55 - 46:05]

WWE could work on both men's gimmicks while giving them a push on the main roster. They have the potential to become major stars in the future.

