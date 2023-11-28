Vince Russo criticizes storyline after major grudge match on WWE RAW ends in complete chaos (Exclusive)

WWE aired the latest episode of Monday Night RAW this week from Nashville, Tennessee. The following edition saw Randy Orton and CM Punk addressing the WWE Universe after their respective returns at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. We also saw Bronson Reed face off against Ivar in a singles match. While the crowd was entertained by the match, Vince Russo criticized the build-up.

The match between the two superstars ended in a double countout after they kept battling in the timekeeper’s area beyond the referee’s count. The two giants are both capable of insane athletic feats, and they showcased the same in this bout.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast this week, Vince Russo said the match could have been more entertaining for the fans in attendance. He also added that no one really cared about who the winner or loser of the match was. He criticized the creative team for not developing the characters of Ivar or Reed outside the ring.

“Why do we want either one of these guys to win or lose bro? Like, that’s the thing, zero character development whatsoever,” Vince Russo said. [45:55 - 46:05]

With the match ending in a double countout, the fans expect to see the two superstars compete against each other again. It will be interesting to see how WWE builds up to a feud before they eventually face off again.

