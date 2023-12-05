330 lbs star hilariously demands answers from higher-ups after WWE RAW

WWE RAW delivered a solid episode on Monday night. Following the broadcast, a 330 lb star took to Twitter to ask a big question from the company.

Fans watched The Creed Brothers put on another phenomenal performance on RAW. Brutus and Julius Creed defeated Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh to get one step closer to the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso failed to defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. Drew McIntyre attacked the two in the closing moments of the show.

Following the show, Bronson Reed took to Twitter to ask a big question from the WWE creative. He wondered where the big men of the company were during the night.

Reed did so by hilariously using a GIF from Wendy’s popular commercial from the 1980s. Three elderly women can be seen asking the delivery company, “Where’s the beef?”

It must be noted that Reed is in a rivalry with Ivar of The Viking Raiders. The two men put on a great match last week that saw the two heavyweights entertain fans. Bronson Reed appeared on NXT the following night to attack his rival during a match.

WWE hasn’t booked too many big men in rivalries since the disappearance of Omos and Braun Strowman’s injury. It’s good to see some heavyweights go at it on Monday nights.

Vince Russo isn't a fan of the rivalry on RAW due to a mistake made by the WWE creative team

Bronson Reed and Ivar seem to be having a good time going at it against each other on WWE RAW. However, it looks like there’s nothing more for them on the brand, and a win for either man won’t do them much good.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo had some similar views. He noted that the two men had no character development. Therefore, fans did not care about the rivalry and who would win or lose because of it.

"Why do we want either one of these guys to win or lose bro? Like, that’s the thing, zero character development whatsoever," Vince Russo said.

WWE has built some great big heavyweights over the past several years. However, it looks like the creative team needs to work harder to make fans care about Bronson Reed and Ivar in the ring.

