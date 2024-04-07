330-pound Superstar puts Sami Zayn on notice after WrestleMania victory

Sami Zayn made history at WrestleMania XL when he dethroned Gunther to win the Intercontinental Championship. A WWE RAW Superstar put the new champ on notice right after his victory.

Sami Zayn and Gunther put up possibly the best match of the night at WrestleMania. The former showed what he was made of by constantly kicking out of the Ring General's powerful moves. Ultimately, the former Bloodline member prevailed after putting Gunther away with a Helluva Kick.

Moments after winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, Zayn was put on notice by one of his biggest challenges in recent history. Bronson Reed took to his social media handle to tweet about Zayn's win, saying that he had beaten the new champion twice.

"Hold up. I just beat Sami's a** twice ... #WrestleMania," he wrote.

The 330-pound superstar and Zayn competed one-on-one on two consecutive weeks of WWE RAW. In their first match, Reed defeated Zayn, while in their second match, Reed was disqualified when Gunther attacked his WrestleMania opponent.

Now that Gunther's reign of terror as Intercontinental Champion has ended, seeing who steps up to Sami Zayn as his challenger on WWE RAW will be interesting. The roster has a host of superstars to choose from, making the new champ's reign interesting to watch.

