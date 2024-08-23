330-pound WWE star shares scary message ahead of upcoming match against Braun Strowman

A 330-pound WWE Superstar just sent a scary message. He is set to face Braun Strowman next week on RAW.

Bronson Reed has been on a destructive path as of late. After being disappointed with the opportunities he received, he took matters into his own hands and viciously attacked Seth Rollins a couple of weeks ago.

This attack didn't satisfy Bronson Reed, who attacked R-Truth the following. Last week, The Miz challenged him to a no-DQ match on RAW but ended up losing. Following the match, Reed was confronted by Braun Strowman. Later, it was announced that these two giant stars would meet in the ring next week on RAW.

Ahead of this mammoth clash, Reed took to social media to send a scary message to the fans.

"F**k being likable, I'm tryna be unbreakable I just realized that this whole game is takeable if I want it And I do, yes, I want ..." he wrote.

Bronson Reed had a message for Braun Strowman after WWE RAW

Bronson Reed wasn't pleased with Strowman confronting him on RAW last week. He wasn't shy of letting the Monster of All Monsters know what was on his mind.

Following RAW, Jackie Redmond caught up with Reed, who called Strowman another one of his victims.

"Braun Strowman, for as big as he is, is just another victim. And behind all those raging muscles, I know you're that little kid that got picked on, and guess what, Braun? You never grow out of a bully cause a bully is right here. And next week, I am going to bully you. Interview over," Reed said.

It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in this massive clash between two giant superstars next week on WWE RAW.

