335-pound former Universal Champion set to make WWE return with new show

A former Universal Champion is set to make his WWE return. He will be part of a new show.Braun Strowman had two runs with the WWE. His first run was successful and saw him feud against some of the top names in the company. He also won the Universal Championship. His second run with the sports entertainment juggernaut wasn't as good as his first. He was involved in some meaningless feuds that didn't do him any good. Strowman's last feud was with Jacob Fatu before he was released from the company. However, he has since gotten himself a new show called &quot;Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman,&quot; which is set to premiere on the USA Network on October 24 with back-to-back episodes. This show is produced by WWE Studios and Bright North Studios. WWE's Triple H, Lee Fitting, Marc Pomparico, and Ben Hauser are listed as executive producers of the show, while Braun Strowman, Kevin Duncan, Morgan Hertzan, Matthew J. Braley, Shawn Efran, Pat Dimon, and Azadeh De Leon will be the executive producers from Bright North Studios. USA Network posted a teaser clip from the show, which shows the former Universal Champion having a good time while talking to a restaurant's crew.Former WWE star Braun Strowman claims he is semi-retired from wrestlingBraun Strowman made a huge splash during his first run in WWE. He turned a lot of heads by showcasing his incredible superhuman strength. However, after spending several years in the ring, his focus has shifted to something different.During a recent interview with Collider, Strowman revealed that he is &quot;semi-retired&quot; from wrestling and he wants to become an actor.&quot;Even like in our business too, like the wrestling side of things – I say ‘our business,’ I’m semi-retired from wrestling now too because I want to be an actor – but I always have so much admiration for these young and up-and-coming talents that are looking for a shoe in, a place to get in by putting their bodies (on the line), going the extra mile, being the first one to raise their hand, not even knowing what I’m going to do to their poor soul and just going ‘I’ll volunteer for it,'&quot; he revealed. [H/T: WrestleTalk]It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Braun Strowman outside the squared circle.