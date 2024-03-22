34-year-old ex-WWE star details questionable booking ahead of a title match against Gunther

WWE is heading to Philadelphia, and Gunther is set to have his first-ever singles match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Meanwhile, a former star spoke about his random title match against The Ring General on SmackDown last year.

Madcap Moss was with WWE for years before he and his real-life partner Emma were released from the promotion after the company's successful merger with the UFC. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the two have tied the knot in a private ceremony after getting engaged last year.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet of INSIGHT, Madcap Moss discussed his random push to the top when he received a title match against Gunther. Moss detailed the questionable booking heading into the match against The Ring General on WWE SmackDown.

"Randomly, I got this Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther... Yeah, unbelievable. I think of all his championship matches; mine might have been the least believable that I could win that championship. I hadn't even been on TV for months. [Karrion] Kross beat me in a total of six minutes combined in three matches or something... Gunther's unbelievable, so good."

He added that the management was unsure about his character and made changes ahead of the match.

"I mean, I won a Fatal-Four Way, the previous week. I pinned Rey Mysterio. Top rope elbow drop, the first and last time that I've ever done it. The idea was like you're going to show some tendencies of being a heel and steal this one, but I stole it with an elbow drop... It was just like very confusing, and then the next week I was like, 'Am I like showing some signs of heel against Gunther?' and they're like, 'No, he's the heel.'" (From 47:40 to 48:46)

Gunther is set to face six-time WWE champion at WrestleMania XL

After Kevin Owen's exit from WWE RAW, Sami Zayn was left alone on the brand. The former Honorary Uce fought off The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre on RAW for months before focusing on WrestleMania XL.

The former three-time Intercontinental Champion won a Gauntlet match and punched his ticket to a one-on-one title match against The Ring General at WrestleMania XL.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens also punched his ticket for the Grandest Stage of Them All, as he's set to compete for the United States Championship in a Triple-Threat Match against Logan Paul and Randy Orton.

