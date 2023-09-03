34-year-old female star challenges John Cena to a 'fight'

John Cena was challenged to a fight in a hilarious tweet after WWE Payback came to a close.

Cena was the host of WWE Payback 2023. The WWE legend did a great job as a host if fans' reactions on Twitter were any indication.

After the show, a fan shared a picture of John Cena holding the mic backstage at Payback. The fan joked that WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley had some competition now. The 34-year-old noticed the tweet and wrote that Cena would have to fight her if he wanted her job.

Check out the amusing exchange below:

"if he wants the job, he’s gonna have to fight me for it."

The Cenation Leader also worked as a special guest referee for a singles match between The Miz and LA Knight. In the end, Knight pinned the former WWE Champion to pick up the big win.

Cena will be a mainstay on WWE TV for the next several weeks. The former WWE Champion seems quite excited about his current run, and fans are speculating as to what he has in store for them in the next two months.

Did you enjoy Cena as the host of WWE Payback 2023? Sound off in the comments!

