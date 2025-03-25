34-year-old female WWE star almost gets into fight with CM Punk after RAW goes off-air, hilarious footage goes viral

A hilarious moment involving CM Punk and a popular female star was captured on camera by a fan after RAW tonight. After the show went off the air, Punk and Raquel Rodriguez had to be held back from attacking each other in an amusing visual.

After RAW, the fans in attendance were treated to a big multi-man match. Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Rey Mysterio took on The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team match.

At one point, Raquel Rodriguez and CM Punk were about to go at it and had to be held back by Liv Morgan and Cody Rhodes, respectively. The hilarious visual was caught on camera and is now going viral on X/Twitter.

Check out the footage below:

Expand Tweet

Punk seems to be having the time of his life during WWE's dark matches and live events. At the recently concluded Nottingham live event, Punk and Rhodes teamed up to take on Gunther and Solo Sikoa. This was the very first time The Ring General joined forces with Solo. The babyfaces ultimately emerged victorious, and Punk later told the fans that John Cena doesn't have a chance at winning the top prize from Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

