CM Punk predicts the winner of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 24, 2025 04:10 GMT
CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and JohnCena (via WWE's website and YouTube)

CM Punk has shared his prediction for the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania 41. He shared his prediction during the final moments of tonight's WWE live event in Nottingham.

At the Nottingham live event, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes wrestled Gunther and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match. In the end, the babyfaces picked up a massive win and Punk cut a promo after the match.

CM Punk said that he doesn't think John Cena has a shot in hell at winning the top title when he faces The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows. Check out the footage below:

John Cena turned heel for the first time in over two decades at the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event. He brutally beat up Cody Rhodes and formed an alliance with The Rock, his former rival. Cena and Rhodes will clash in a blockbuster Undisputed WWE title match at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

John Cena will look to win his 17th world title at 'Mania by dethroning The American Nightmare. Rhodes has been champion for almost a year now and will do everything in his power to leave WrestleMania with his hand held high. Only time will tell who comes out on top when these two massive stars clash on the big stage.

