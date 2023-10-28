34-year-old former champion set to get LA Knight-like push in WWE, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels the company may be backing Cedric Alexander to get a push like LA Knight.

The former Hurt Business member showed up on SmackDown this week. He confronted Dragon Lee in a backstage segment and asked the newcomer to prove himself in the ring. Lee and Alexander had an exhilarating matchup, and the masked luchador grabbed the win with an inverted DDT.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell felt that WWE was testing the crowd reception for Cedric. He mentioned that the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion could get a similar push as LA Knight. He made it clear that Alexander may not get a main event run, but if he has a good connection with the fans, he could find a prominent place on the roster.

"Well, they're gonna put him out there and see what bells he rings, how the fans react to him. Much like they did with LA Knight, I don't think he'll have the success LA Knight has. But who knows, he may just go out there and he may have a chemistry with those fans. What was his chemistry when he was with NXT?" Mantell said. [1:00:39 - 1:01:03]

LA Knight upstaged Roman Reigns on SmackDown

The Megastar had a great night on SmackDown this week. During the contract signing segment with Roman Reigns, he was ambushed by Jimmy Uso. Knight fought back and sent Uso through a table.

Later, the Megastar defeated Jimmy Uso in a singles match. Roman Reigns tried to attack him, but he also received a Blunt Force Trauma to end the show. LA Knight sent a message to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion that he means business and is a credible threat to dethrone him at Crown Jewel 2023.

