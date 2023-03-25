34-year-old former champion in WWE is now a free agent

Kairi Sane, aka KAIRI, one of the most prominent wrestlers in recent memory and a former champion in WWE, has been working for New Japan Pro Wrestling for a while now, but it seems that things have changed.

Sane was at the top of NJPW's Women's division as the champion. However, as fans might remember, she was confronted by Sasha Banks aka Mercedes Mone at WrestleKingdom 17. The two then had a match at Battle in the Valley back in February. After her loss at the event, fans might wonder if she is a free agent now.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall, KAIRI revealed through her translator that she is now a free agent and would love to return to the United States if she gets the opportunity:

“She’s a free agent. She would like to go anywhere possible. She would like to go to the US if there’s a chance to go back again. She’s a free agent.” her translator said.

It will be interesting to see if the former NXT Champion signs with a major promotion like WWE or AEW soon to deliver some great matches for her fans.

What if KAIRI returns to WWE?

WWE is currently building towards its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39. This would be a great opportunity for KAIRI to make her much-awaited return to Titanland and possibly engage in a feud against a major star.

If the company decides to feature her return at WrestleMania Hollywood, she could very well help her former tag team partner Asuka in the quest to dethrone Bianca Belair as the RAW Women's Champion.

The former Kairi Sane could also find herself in a feud with Ronda Rousey, which could possibly conclude at SummerSlam 2023. She could also have the chance to engage in a rivalry with Charlotte Flair or Rhea Ripley if she is to return to the company after The Show of Shows.

One thing's for sure, her return will be well received by the WWE Universe. Are you excited to see her back in the promotion? Let us know in the comments section.

