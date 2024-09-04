34-year-old male WWE Superstar sends a message to his "pal" Rhea Ripley

WWE and current NXT Superstar, Duke Hudson, sent a message to Rhea Ripley. Hudson and Ripley are good friends in real life and competed in Melbourne City Wrestling in Australia during the early stages of their careers.

Hudson is a member of Chase University in the development brand. At the recently concluded NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event, his stablemates, Andre Chase and Ridge Holland, lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to Nathan Frazer & Axiom. Post-match, Holland turned heel and attacked the Chase U members.

On Twitter/X, Hudson reacted to Ringside Collectibles' launch featuring himself, Ripley, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes, among others.

"Right next to my pal @RheaRipley_WWE who I assure you is SO happy for me," Hudson wrote.

Check out Hudson's tweet:

Rhea Ripley discussed the possibility of a career change

Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular superstars in WWE. She is a former multi-time Women's Champion.

Over the years, many stars have pursued their careers in acting. During a recent interview with Adam's Apple, The Eradicator was asked about a potential future in acting.

"I mean, I'm never going to say never. ... Reaching out here and there, I mean, I'm interested but at the same time I'm so focused on WWE right now. Like I don't want to have to juggle both. I just want to focus on WWE," Ripley said.

Rhea Ripley's current focus is on her WWE career. Signed to Monday Night RAW, The Eradicator is involved in a storyline and feud with The Judgment Day after the faction betrayed her and Damian Priest.

At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Dominik Mysterio betrayed Ripley and helped Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship. Finn Balor turned on Damian Priest, which led to Gunther winning the World Heavyweight Title.

The Terror Twins got one over The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at Bash in Berlin and on the latest episode of RAW, Priest teamed up with Jey Uso to defeat Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in a tag team match.

