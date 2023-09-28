34-year-old released WWE star shares update on future 

WWE superstars had a rough week when the promotion announced the release of several after the completion of its merger with Endeavor. Recently, former 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke shared an update regarding her future post her days in the Stamford-based promotion.

In 2013, Dana Brooke signed with the promotion and spent nearly a decade with the company. WWE had been using Brooke in the developmental brand over the past few months, where she worked with stars of tomorrow, such as Cora Jade and Kelani Jordan.

However, Brooke's release came out as a surprise as she was a part of an ongoing storyline on NXT. Earlier today, she shared an update via X (Twitter) that she's open for booking and provided the required details. Check it out:

More released superstars have done the same as many of them will be available for bookings after the 90-day period.

What did Dana Brooke do over the past year before her WWE release?

Last year, Dana Brooke became one of the main attractions on Monday Night RAW as she worked in the 24/7 division. She captured the title on fifteen different occasions on the main roster.

Unfortunately, the championship was axed on the main roster scene after the arrival of Triple H's new regime. However, the title was still used on live events, and Brooke went up against several stars in the process.

Eventually, the title was retired when Dana Brooke lost the title to Nikki Cross on an episode of Monday Night RAW. She ended up dropping the title in a dumpster to end it's continuation on the brand.

Earlier this year, she went back to the developmental brand for a second run. She feuded with Cora Jade for a while and won the feud after The Resident Mean Girl of the brand went on a hiatus.

She even teamed up with Kelani Jordan and worked in the women's tag team division. Brooke showed signs of turning on her partner before she was released from WWE.

