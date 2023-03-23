34-year-old rising WWE Superstar vows to remain undefeated in the company

WWE went under management change last year when Triple H took over the company and created a new regime. Fortunately, several stars received a second chance to shine and make an impact. Recently, Bronson Reed vowed to remain undefeated on the red brand.

Last year, Triple H brought several stars back to the company with whom he worked on the developmental brand. After weeks of teasing a return, former North American Champion Bronson Reed made his way back and immediately joined the red brand.

The Colossal had an impressive record upon returning to the company as he is yet to be pinned or submitted in singles competition. Speaking to Overnight Crowd, the 34-year-old star vowed to remain undefeated on WWE RAW for the foreseeable future.

"I don't see myself ever losing on a Monday night. At the moment, I'm undefeated on Monday Night RAW. Obviously, I was in Elimination Chamber, but it took three men to get me out of there. I don't plan on losing to anyone they put in front of me. I'm going to demolish," said Reed. [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see which superstar can beat Bronson Reed in a singles match.

Bronson Reed wants to face WWE Superstars such as Gunther and Brock Lesnar

Last year, Gunther made his main roster debut and quickly won the Intercontinental Championship. It's been nearly a year and The Ring General is undefeated inside the squared circle.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar ended his feud with Bobby Lashley and will face Omos at WrestleMania 39. Speaking to The Inner Sanctum, the 34-year-old star named the Beast Incarnate and The Ring General as possible dream opponents:

"I know that me vs. Gunther is something that the whole wrestling world would love to see and we’ve actually done on a smaller basis on the independents... I’d love to do it on the big stage in WWE, but my main probably dream match is one that you mentioned and that’s against Brock Lesnar. So hopefully, that can happen," said Reed.

It will be interesting to see if the company ever pits Reed against Gunther or Brock Lesnar in the near future.

