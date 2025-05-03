34-year-old SmackDown star sends a cryptic message amidst mass WWE releases but then breaks silence

A 34-year-old SmackDown Superstar sent a cryptic message on X/Twitter following the mass WWE releases that have been happening, but she then took the time to clarify her stance.
As you probably know by now, May 2 is going to be one of those dark days, especially in the context of WWE in 2025. While criticism has been rampant about the creative process, the wheel that is WWE keeps spinning, and multiple superstars have been released tonight. This includes big names like Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai.
B-Fab posted a heartbreak emoji on X/Twitter, leading fans to speculate that she was on the chopping block again.
The SmackDown star would clarify in a post an hour-and-a-half later that the tweet was because she knew how it felt to be in that position:
"Guys, 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐗, the broken heart is because I know how it feels. My heart breaks for them smh… Days like this aren’t easy.."
Indeed, B-Fab knows how it feels to be on the chopping block. However, right now, she seems focused on the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.
This week on the blue brand, Michin and B-Fab staked their claim for a title shot while Liv Morgan is away to film her new movie.