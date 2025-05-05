34-year-old star breaks silence after getting fired by WWE; seemingly confirms new name

WWE releases several talents from the company every year. These last few days, following WrestleMania 41, saw massive roster cuts, where more than 15 superstars were released from their contracts. Cora Jade, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, and Gigi Dolin were among some of the prominent names featured in the cuts.

Almost every superstar released appears motivated. They have taken this setback as an opportunity to brush up on their careers and have already vowed to continue their professional wrestling careers outside WWE.

NXT’s Eddy Thorpe was one of the superstars released in the current talent release spree. Following his departure from the Stamford-based promotion, he tweeted that he is moving forward without fear. Thorpe also seemingly changed his pro wrestling back to Karl Fredericks, his real name, which he used during his NJPW stint, as he changed his X/Twitter username.

Thorpe was not alone; his real-life girlfriend, Dakota Kai, a RAW Superstar and member of Damage CTRL, was also released by the company.

The real reason why WWE released superstars

The recent releases shocked many fans, and experts came up with their theories on why World Wrestling Entertainment released multiple superstars.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, veteran Dave Meltzer revealed that the age and salaries of a superstar played a vital role in the recent release.

"Essentially, the cuts are being made because - a lot of it has to do with guys and women getting up in age, and they're looking at people who they're not gonna use well compared to their salary going forward," said Dave Meltzer.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Eddy Thorpe after his release from the wrestling juggernaut. Fans are eager to see if he joins NJPW once again, where he spent his much of his pro wrestling career before signing with WWE in 2023 or goes to some other prominent promotion elsewhere, like TNA or AEW. Time will unveil his next destination once his non-compete clause ends.

