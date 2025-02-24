34-year-old star calls himself "The Final Boss," responds to being told he will never be like The Rock

A former WWE Superstar had an amusing exchange with a social media troll after referring to himself with The Rock's moniker, The Final Boss. The star, Top Dolla, hit back after being told he could never be Dwayne Johnson.

The Great One made his big return on last week's edition of WWE SmackDown. He was involved in a lengthy in-ring face-off with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, which many fans believe was one of the strangest segments in history. The Final Boss said he wants Rhodes' soul and will expect an answer at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Former WWE Superstar Top Dolla posted a photo of himself around the same time and called himself "The Final Boss."

Many fans took exception to this statement and one straightaway told Dolla he could never be Johnson.

Dolla publicly insulted the fan in his response.

Fans shouldn't expect a proper culmination of The Rock and Cody Rhodes' story inside a ring

During the post-SmackDown press conference, The Final Boss made it clear that his story with The American Nightmare doesn't need to end with a match.

Check out an excerpt from his comments below:

"What I really love about this rare air space that we’ve gotten to with the character of The Final Boss, it’s like this white whale unicorn in that with Final Boss and Cody Rhodes, it’s not about the WWE Title or having a match or punching, kicking or bleeding that is so part of our world. It never has to culminate to a match. That’s a really special place to be, I think." [H/T - Fightful]

The Rock's statement didn't sit well with the majority of the WWE Universe. Most fans believe wrestling is what this business is based on and every rivalry should eventually end with an in-ring outing between two or more rivals.

