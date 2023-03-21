34-year-old star has his chest waxed on RAW in tribute to Hollywood film [VIDEO]

The latest episode of RAW featured a lot of intensity, but one particular moment stood out as more awkward and painful than the rest. It wasn't a backstage or in-ring altercation, but a pre-recorded segment featuring Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes. One of them had their chest waxed in what looked like a very painful moment.

We are talking about none other than the 34-year-old Ridge Holland. In what was a tribute to the 2005 comedy classic, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Holland played the role of Steve Carell, who got his chest waxed. You can see Holland's reaction below.

As you may know, Ridge Holland, Pete Dunne, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre are all SmackDown stars but were featured on the red brand. They rarely make appearances on Monday nights, but this was certainly a memorable one.

It was one of many Hollywood tribute skits that WWE has been putting out to hype up WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California. The "WrestleMania goes Hollywood" theme is the second time it is happening as WWE did the same in 2005. Albeit, this is on a significantly larger scale.

You can watch the full video below:

Will The Brawling Brutes be able to help Sheamus capture the only title he has never won before at WrestleMania 39? Voice your opinions in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes