34-year-old star is embarrassed to admit Hulk Hogan was his favorite wrestler

A former WWE Superstar recently tweeted that it's embarrassing to admit that Hulk Hogan was his favorite wrestler when he began watching pro wrestling as a kid. The star in question is Top Dolla.

Over the past several years, a string of controversies has marred Hogan's pro-wrestling career. He is one of the most controversial personalities in the business's history.

A video of Hulk Hogan taking shots at Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, is currently going viral on Twitter. The clip shows Hogan asking the fans in attendance if they want to see him body slam her and hit a leg drop on her. The video came to Top Dolla's notice, and he couldn't help but respond.

The 34-year-old stated in his tweet that he is embarrassed to admit that The Hulkster was his favorite wrestler as a kid. Check out the screengrab below:

"It is consistently so embarrassing as a black man and a wrestler when people ask me who my favorite wrestler was when I started watching wrestling as a kid and I have to admit it was Hulk Hogan…" he wrote.

What exactly did Hulk Hogan say about Kamala Harris?

The former WWE Champion was at the Thirsty Cowboy in Medina to promote his new beer. After asking the fans if they wanted to see him body slam Kamala Harris, he asked them if she was a chameleon or Indian.

He then admitted that he would get "heat" for his comments. Hogan then said that it was the "beers talking."

As expected, Hogan is receiving massive backlash on Twitter and other social media handles for his comments targeting the United States Vice President. It remains to be seen if the veteran responds to the backlash.

