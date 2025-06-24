34-year-old star FINALLY spotted backstage on RAW after suddenly disappearing from WWE TV last month

A current WWE Superstar who hasn't wrestled in a while was spotted backstage on RAW tonight. Ludwig Kaiser appeared during a backstage segment on tonight's episode of the Monday Night Show.

On May 5, 2025, edition of WWE Main Event, Ludwig Kaiser picked up a win over Tyler Bate. He suddenly disappeared from TV shortly after the May 13 episode of RAW, leaving fans concerned.

Tonight on RAW, Chad Gable and Penta had a confrontation in a backstage area, and it ended with Gable's arm being snapped. Help arrived soon after, and at that exact moment, fans noticed the 34-year-old star in the background.

Check out the screenshot below:

Many fans believed Ludwig Kaiser would be the breakout star of Imperium, and not Giovanni Vinci. The prediction partly came true when Vinci was let go by the company earlier this year. Unfortunately, the company hasn't done anything of note for Kaiser either. It remains to be seen if his appearance tonight signals the start of a new push for him on the main roster.

As for Imperium's leader, Gunther, he has been pushed heavily for a long time now. He currently holds the World Heavyweight Title on the WWE RAW brand and is one of the most over stars in the company at present.

