34-year-old star to make in-ring debut on WWE SmackDown

A major star is set for his WWE in-ring debut later tonight on SmackDown. He had signed with the Stamford-based promotion last year and has been making appearances on the blue brand for nearly a month.Talla Tonga debuted on WWE programming at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event on June 28 to help Solo Sikoa defend his United States Championship against former stablemate Jacob Fatu. The 34-year-old and other members of the MFT have since stood side by side with Solo against The Samoan Werewolf. Fatu, on the other hand, has found support in former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso.Earlier today, the Stamford-based promotion took to its official website to announce that Talla Tonga will wrestle his first televised match later tonight against Jimmy Uso. Although it will be his first televised in-ring appearance, the erstwhile Hikuleo has previously competed inside a WWE ring twice. He defeated Kit Wilson and Ryan Matthias in dark matches on June 13 and 20, 2025.Talla Tonga's opponent, Jimmy Uso, wrestled his last televised match at the July 12 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. He challenged Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship. Unfortunately, he could not secure his first singles title, as Talla Tonga helped Sikoa retain the gold.WWE Hall of Famer believes Jimmy Uso will soon find success in singles competitionFollowing his move to RAW in 2023, Jimmy Uso's twin brother, Jey Uso, has made a name for himself as a singles performer. Their father, Rikishi, believes that Big Jim will follow suit pretty soon.In a recent Instagram video, the wrestling veteran hailed Jimmy Uso as a talented guy. He noted that his son has already done a lot inside the squared circle, but he'd also make it big in singles competition in due time.&quot;I always say Big Jim is a talented guy. You know, he's a very talented kid, one of my sons. In due time, I think Big Jim is going to find his way out there and win, win the hearts, into the fans. He's already done, but to be able to see the boys get off, do their own deals as single competitors. You know, as a wrestler, it's a challenging feeling, but it's a feeling that you must try, right? Because you don't want to be that, 'We're popular as a tag team.' But, now, as pro wrestlers, you know, you want to venture out there, and you want to try, and if it flops, then that's what it is. But if not, you never know,&quot; he said. You can check out Rikishi's comments in the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOnly time will tell if Jimmy Uso can make a mark as a singles performer like his twin brother, Jey Uso.