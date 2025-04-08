34-year-old star needs to turn babyface after confrontation with Gunther, claims WWE veteran (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Gunther's current storyline with Jey Uso. The star is heading into WrestleMania as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

The Ring General was on RAW this week, hyping his WrestleMania match and talking about how he decimated Jimmy Uso last week. However, Jey Uso showed up and cut a passionate promo. He declared he was not afraid of Gunther and would destroy the champ at the Show of Shows. This week on Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that WWE could have Ludwig Kaiser involved in some capacity at WrestleMania.

He felt the champ could lose to Jey and then blame his associate for the loss. The veteran writer detailed that this move could instantly make Ludwig the babyface and start a new story arc.

Ad

Trending

"There's a big celebration, bro, you go to the back. Gunther is blaming Kaiser. Now Gunther has gotten out, now you turn Kaiser babyface. What they did tonight did what? What did that do, bro?" [From 22:33 onwards]

Ad

Jey Uso sent out a strong message with his promo this week. It will be interesting to see if the star can win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More