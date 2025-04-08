34-year-old star needs to turn babyface after confrontation with Gunther, claims WWE veteran (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Gunther's current storyline with Jey Uso. The star is heading into WrestleMania as the World Heavyweight Champion.
The Ring General was on RAW this week, hyping his WrestleMania match and talking about how he decimated Jimmy Uso last week. However, Jey Uso showed up and cut a passionate promo. He declared he was not afraid of Gunther and would destroy the champ at the Show of Shows. This week on Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that WWE could have Ludwig Kaiser involved in some capacity at WrestleMania.
He felt the champ could lose to Jey and then blame his associate for the loss. The veteran writer detailed that this move could instantly make Ludwig the babyface and start a new story arc.
"There's a big celebration, bro, you go to the back. Gunther is blaming Kaiser. Now Gunther has gotten out, now you turn Kaiser babyface. What they did tonight did what? What did that do, bro?" [From 22:33 onwards]
Jey Uso sent out a strong message with his promo this week. It will be interesting to see if the star can win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.
