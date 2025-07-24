34-year-old star provides heartbreaking update after saying he may never wrestle again

A popular wrestler has now all but confirmed that he is retired from wrestling. He has provided a heartbreaking update after saying that he may never wrestle again.NJPW's Tom Lawlor recently spoke about how he was likely never going to wrestle again thanks to injuries he was dealing with at only 34 years of age. The star spoke on Wrestling Observer Live and said that he went to a local medical facility, and there, the doctors told him that there were 90-year-old women who would pity the condition of his left hip. He added that the right side was bad as well, but the left side was so bad that his hip was being pushed across his pocket.“I went to a local medical facility. A local medical professional took a look at me. He took a look at these scans that I’ve had done and he said, ‘You know what, Filthy Tom Lawlor? If you walked in to the nursing home right now, there are 90 year old women who would rightfully have pity upon the shape that your left hip is in.”He previously revealed that he was dealing with back issues as well, as a result of which he had lost the feeling in his left leg.Tom Lawlor is not the only top star who's said that he won't wrestle again - Kevin Nash has also spoken about itWhile Tom Lawlor is still supposed to be in his prime, Kevin Nash has spoken about retiring as well. He was speaking on an episode of his podcast Kliq This when he said:&quot;Nobody ever asked me [about retirement match]. I'll say no... No, I wouldn't even get in the ring. Once you're done, I'm not getting [back in the ring]. I just love, I posted something the other day of me lifting weights, and somebody said, 'Looks like you got another one.'&quot;The WWE Hall of Famer is done with wrestling and will not be stepping back in the ring again.