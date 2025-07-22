4-time WWE champion declares he will never wrestle again

Every WWE Superstar or pro wrestler knows when it's time to hang it up. While some may continue their passion until the wheels fall off, others stay true to their retirement.
Kevin Nash, a former founding member of the nWo, recently addressed the idea of having a farewell match. The 66-year-old legend had done almost everything there was to achieve in the wrestling business during his heyday.
He built an impressive championship resume, becoming Intercontinental Champion, a two-time Tag Team Champion alongside Shawn Michaels, and WWE Champion once. The list goes on if we talk about his time in WCW.
Big Kev hasn't been active in the ring since 2018 and last wrestled under the WWE umbrella during the 2014 Royal Rumble match. Despite being retired, he has kept himself fit and in fine shape, which is a rarity for someone of his age.
Speaking on the latest episode of Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash made it clear that he wouldn't lace up his boots again if WWE were to approach him about one more match.
"Nobody ever asked me [about retirement match]. I'll say no...No, I wouldn't even get in the ring. Once you're done, I'm not getting [back in the ring]. I just love, I posted something the other day of me lifting weights, and somebody said, 'Looks like you got another one.' Dude, doing eight reps with a couple of 100 pounds on, it's not getting in [the ring]," he said. [1:22:14 - 1:23:05]
You can check out the full podcast below:
Will Kevin Nash return to WWE anytime soon?
Kevin Nash's wrestling days are over, but that doesn't mean he couldn't appear in a non-wrestling capacity.
In fact, he recently confirmed that he will be there at SummerSlam next month.
"Yeah [I’ll be at SummerSlam], unless they send me a ticket to fly into Newark, then the answer's no. I ain't flying into Newark. That suburban can drive to LaGuardia."
Whether or not Nash will appear for a segment remains to be seen.
