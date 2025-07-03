Former WWE Champion makes it clear he is not stepping back inside the ring ever again amid absence

A former WWE Champion has no desire to step back inside the squared circle, be it for a match or any sort of physicality in the ring. Kevin Nash has revealed whether he was asked to come back for one more match in recent years.

Big Kev has stayed retired for almost seven years, having last wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion during the 2014 Royal Rumble match.

However, he has kept himself in incredible shape at 65 years of age, which has some fans wondering whether he was planning to come out of retirement.

Interestingly, he has announced that he will be at SummerSlam this year. But those hoping to see him get physical shouldn't get their hopes up.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash and co-host Sean Oliver discussed whether the higher-ups ever brought up the idea of him making a comeback.

Oliver admitted the founding member of the nWo was not going to nail somebody with a Jackknife Powerbomb, to which Nash reiterated that he's never getting physical in the ring again.

"I'm not going to do anything [in the ring]. Of course, [On if WWE approached him about coming back to the ring]." (From 32:48 to 32:54)

You can check out the full episode below:

Kevin Nash wants to see WWE star become a world champion

Kevin Nash recently heaped praise on LA Knight and said The Megastar has world champion written all over him.

However, the WWE Hall of Famer thinks LA Knight's babyface character has been holding him back.

"I really appreciate him. I think he's a good, solid hand. The people like him. He would definitely be on my list of guys to give a run to, give a world run to. The only problem is he's a babyface."

After returning on RAW following Night of Champions, Knight will face Seth Rollins in a singles match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

If you carry quotes from the first portion of this article, please credit the Kliq This podcast and give an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

