Former WWE champion to turn heel for major push, believes Hall of Famer; he turned face 698 days ago

A WWE Hall of Famer recently discussed possible outcomes of an upcoming title match at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. The iconic star believes a heel turn could happen, which might lead to a major push for a current popular babyface.
Kevin Nash made headlines last year when he was critical of LA Knight seemingly being a copycat of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Knight later took a subtle shot at Nash during a promo on television before things eventually died down.
On a recent episode of the Kliq This podcast, Nash and co-host Sean Oliver discussed the upcoming Gunther vs. Goldberg match at SNME for the World Heavyweight Championship. Big Daddy Cool would have booked someone to interfere in the match, with The Megastar as one of his options.
Nash also gave LA Knight his flowers, praising him for the work he had done. He even mentioned the possibility of Knight getting a push, though he preferred him to be a heel rather than a face.
"I'll tell you what, we gave him a lot of sh*t early in this show, that he was a copycat and everything else. I really appreciate him. I think he's a good, solid hand. The people like him. He would definitely be on my list of guys to give a run to, give a world run to. The only problem is he's a babyface," Nash said. [06:58 - 07:28]
The two-time United States Champion hasn't been a heel in WWE for nearly 700 days. He has been a popular face since July 28, 2023, though he hasn't received a big main event push. He is currently in a high-profile feud with Seth Rollins' group that also features Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Knight was recently taken out by Reed and Breakker.
Following the attack on LA Knight last Friday, Michael Cole confirmed on WWE RAW the injuries sustained by The Megastar. Knight has reportedly been diagnosed with separated rib cartilage and a bruised sternum, which has ruled him out of in-ring action indefinitely.
According to PW Insider Elite, Knight is not suffering from any legitimate injuries. It's part of the story, and the main reason for it is to add more heat to Seth Rollins' group, particularly to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
It will be interesting to see if Knight retaliates by invading WWE RAW once he's been cleared to return. The Megastar is outnumbered, but with guys like Penta having issues with the heels, he won't have to face them alone.
