Four-time WWE champion confirms his in-ring career is over

One can never say never when it comes to a veteran coming out of retirement in the pro wrestling business, with many WWE legends making their in-ring returns well after hanging up their boots. However, that is unlikely to be the case with Kevin Nash, who has reconfirmed that he does not intend to wrestle again.

Kevin Nash is one of the most popular pro wrestlers of all time. He was a major name for WCW and WWF/E in the 1990s and early 2000s. He also had a 7-year stint with TNA from 2004 to 2011, after which he returned to the Stamford-based promotion for a brief stint, during which he feuded with CM Punk and Triple H.

Nash also wrestled on the Independent Circuit during the latter part of his career, with his last outing in the squared circle coming in 2018. He was seen in jacked shape in one of his recent posts on social media, following which some fans started talking about a possible in-ring return. However, the WWE Hall of Famer shut down the idea on his Kliq This podcast:

"I'm thinking to myself, like, I just want to f**king write back, like, 'Don't f*****g worry. Like, you don't have to worry. I've already come to the conclusion of [wrestling career]. There's no reason for me to do f*****g anything I don't feel like doing." [From 8:38 to 9:00]

Kevin Nash returned to WWE for a one-off match in 2014

As aforementioned, Kevin Nash had a brief stint on WWE programming in 2011, during which he feuded with CM Punk and Triple H. The Hall of Famer also returned to the company for a one-off match at the Royal Rumble 2014.

Nash has made a few sporadic appearances for the global juggernaut since then. He also made his presence felt during the famous Triple H vs Sting match at WrestleMania 31, where he appeared alongside Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan to assist the Stinger.

Kevin Nash wrestled on the Independent Circuit from 2012 to 2018. He won the BTW Heavyweight Title in his last wrestling match, which came on 10 August 2018. Aside from numerous title wins inside the squared circle, the former NWO member is also a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

