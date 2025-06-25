34-year-old star reveals he asked for his WWE release

WWE recently let go of numerous stars, with some getting released, while others' contracts were not renewed. Eddy Thorpe, who departed the company last month, has now revealed that it was he who asked to be released from his contract.
Eddy Thorpe, real name Karl Fredericks, joined the global juggernaut in 2023 after spending the first few years of his career with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He was a part of NXT during his time with the company, where he had notable feuds with Trick Williams and Dijak. He even challenged for the NXT Championship on multiple occasions but failed to win the title.
Eddy Thorpe's two-year stint with WWE came to an end last month as he was released from his contract. While many believed that the 34-year-old was let go by the company, he revealed on X (fka Twitter) that it was he who asked for the release. The former NJPW star added that he decided to depart the global juggernaut because he wants to do something meaningful with his life.
Eddy Thorpe got an offer to join The Bullet Club after leaving WWE
The Bullet Club is one of the most popular factions in pro wrestling history, with many notable names once being part of the villainous stable. Eddy Thorpe, who left the Stamford-based promotion last month, also recently received an offer to join the NJPW group from his former colleague, Connors.
Eddy has stayed away from the squared circle since leaving the global juggernaut. Many expect him to return to NJPW, with joining the Bullet Club being one of the possibilities. However, for now, nothing is confirmed regarding his future.
The 34-year-old is in a relationship with Dakota Kai, and the two could choose their next destination together, as the female star also recently got released from WWE.
