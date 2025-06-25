34-year-old star reveals he asked for his WWE release

WWE recently let go of numerous stars, with some getting released, while others' contracts were not renewed. Eddy Thorpe, who departed the company last month, has now revealed that it was he who asked to be released from his contract.

Ad

Eddy Thorpe, real name Karl Fredericks, joined the global juggernaut in 2023 after spending the first few years of his career with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He was a part of NXT during his time with the company, where he had notable feuds with Trick Williams and Dijak. He even challenged for the NXT Championship on multiple occasions but failed to win the title.

Eddy Thorpe's two-year stint with WWE came to an end last month as he was released from his contract. While many believed that the 34-year-old was let go by the company, he revealed on X (fka Twitter) that it was he who asked for the release. The former NJPW star added that he decided to depart the global juggernaut because he wants to do something meaningful with his life.

Ad

Trending

You can check out his post by clicking here.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eddy Thorpe got an offer to join The Bullet Club after leaving WWE

The Bullet Club is one of the most popular factions in pro wrestling history, with many notable names once being part of the villainous stable. Eddy Thorpe, who left the Stamford-based promotion last month, also recently received an offer to join the NJPW group from his former colleague, Connors.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eddy has stayed away from the squared circle since leaving the global juggernaut. Many expect him to return to NJPW, with joining the Bullet Club being one of the possibilities. However, for now, nothing is confirmed regarding his future.

The 34-year-old is in a relationship with Dakota Kai, and the two could choose their next destination together, as the female star also recently got released from WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!