Recently released WWE Superstar gets an offer to join the Bullet Club

The Bullet Club is still regarded as one of the most polarizing factions in all of professional wrestling. The group seemingly wants to add released WWE Superstar Eddy Thorpe.
Thorpe, better known by his real name, Karl Fredericks, is no stranger to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He started his professional wrestling career under the New Japan Pro-Wrestling LA Dojo, alongside Clark Connors and Alex Coughlin. In 2023, he signed with WWE and underwent a name change while competing under the NXT brand.
On X (fka Twitter), Fredericks' former NJPW colleague and good friend, Connors, offered him a spot in the Bullet Club by quoting the War Dogs.
"#MD4R," wrote Connors. [stands for "My Dogs for Life"]
The term "My Dogs for Life" is used by War Dogs members. The group currently consists of nine members and is led by David Finlay. Gabe Kidd, Drilla Moloney, Taiji Ishimori, Gedo, and Connors are among the prominent members of the faction.
Eddy Thorpe became a polarizing figure on WWE NXT
Eddy Thorpe shared the ring with some of the biggest names in NXT and consistently featured in NXT Underground Matches. One of his primary feuds on the brand was against Dijak, whom he beat in a Strap Match and an Underground Match.
In late 2024, Thorpe turned heel after he orchestrated his attack to earn a shot at Trick Williams' NXT Championship. The two had also crossed paths in an Underground Match, with Williams coming out on top. The 34-year-old superstar was also involved in an angle with Shawn Michaels, whom he shoved at an NXT show after failing to win the NXT Championship.
It remains to be seen if Thorpe returns to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, possibly joining the Bullet Club. As of right now, nothing has been confirmed regarding his future.