34-year-old star's upcoming WWE schedule confirmed

Earlier today, a 34-year-old star confirmed the upcoming dates for WWE appearances during the Holiday Tour in the last few days of December 2023.

The name in question is Bayley. The Role Model returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2022 alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai as Damage CTRL stable. Under the leadership of the former hugger, the two stablemates have won the Women's Tag Team Titles on two occasions. The Genius of SKY is currently holding the Women's Championship on the SmackDown brand.

Even though the 34-year-old WWE star has yet to win any gold while being a part of the heel faction, she has been resilient in pushing other members of the group.

Bayley recently posted her upcoming appearances this festive season. The 34-year-old is on a whirlwind tour, bringing her electrifying charisma and ruthless moves to five lucky cities. Buckle up, Baltimore, for a December 26 showdown you won't forget.

Then, strap in as she is ready to tear up Detroit on the 27th, Houston on the 28th, and Las Vegas on the 29th. Finally, the Damage CTRL leader rings in the new year with a Los Angeles showdown on the 30th.

Bayley sent a thoughtful gift to fellow WWE Superstar

The Role Model recently sent a Christmas gift to fellow Damage CTRL member Kairi Sane.

The Pirate Princess returned at the Crown Jewel 2023 and joined Bayley's faction. She is also a part of a tag team known as The Kabuki Warriors with Asuka.

Kairi Sane took to social media and thanked Bayley for the Christmas gift she received from the 34-year-old star.

"Merry Christmas 💚🥳🎄🎁 Thank you so much for the fantastic gift, Bayley💝✨✨," Sane wrote.

The Damage CTRL leader recently announced that she will enter the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble and earn her spot for WrestleMania 40.

What do you think of Bayley's upcoming schedule?